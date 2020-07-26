Formerly of Republic
Clara L. Slusarick, 101, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Republic, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
She was born Friday, August 9, 1918, in Buffington, a daughter of the late Joseph and Louise Stoker.
Clara was a Christian woman of strong faith and love of her Lord and of her family. Clara, known as "Grams," was most happy spending time with her family. In later years, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her so much joy.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents; husband John M. Slusarick; son David B. Slusarick; four brothers and three sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, John Slusarick (Robbi) of Stanley, N.C., Vincent Slusarick (Mary) of Brownsville; her daughter, Patricia DeCarlo (Charles) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; daughter-in-law Amelia Slusarick of Uniontown; a sister, Genovieve Backus of New York; and a sister-in-law, Gloria Stoker of Ohio; grandchildren Kim Paciotta (Dave), Jeff P. Slusarick, Scott Slusarick (Janie), Amy Slusarick Ball, Angie Burham (Lee), Michael DeCarlo (Ann), David B.Slusarick; great- grandchildren Matthew, Jennifer, Patrick, Christian, Sarah, Zoe, Michael Jr., Annamarie, Elizabeth, Buddy, Steven, Jacob, Ashley; great-great-grandchildren Gemma and Ava; and several nieces and nephews.
A private visitation was held in Lee Funeral Home, Inc., North Myrtle, S.C., and in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, Uniontown.
Interment was held at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Republic.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
