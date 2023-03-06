formally of Connellsville
Clara Louise Yourich Slagle, 89, passed away Friday March 3, 2023 in her residence.
She was a current resident of American House in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Prior to moving to Michigan in 2020, she lived in Connellsville for 87 years. Last residing at the Connellsville Towers on Peach Street, where she served several terms as president of the community’s Residents Council.
She was born Sunday, October 1, 1933 in Monarch, a daughter of the late Helen Sredinsky Yourich and Stephen E. Yourich of Monarch.
She graduated from Dunbar Township High School with the class of 1951. She was employed with the Connellsville Area School District as a secretary at Junior High East for many years, retiring in 2011.
In 1956, she married Robert R. Slagle of Republic and was married for 32 years before his passing in 1988.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, and an active member of the Christian Mothers Society.
Clara enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing bingo, belonging to church societies, and cheering for her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brother, Eugene Yourich and his wife Elizabeth; loving sisters, Esther Ziska and her husband John, and Sylvia Zerecheck and her husband Andrew (Rudy); and nephew, Stephen Mullaney.
Clara will be greatly missed by her son, Scott Slagle and his wife Kathleen of Lake Orion, MI and Ave Maria of Fla.; granddaughters, Lauren (Slagle) Lucio and her husband David of Rochester Hills, MI and Abigail (Slagle) Watts and her husband Matt of Marysville, MI; great-grandchildren, Luca James Lucio and Ava Isabella Lucio of Rochester Hills, MI.
She will also be missed by her nieces, Cheryl (Ziska) Snyder and her husband James of Dunbar, Janice (Ziska) Gillespie and her husband of Barry of Auburn, GA and their son Andrew and Toni (Yourich) Grubbs and her husband Butch of Monarch and their children Michael and Stephen; nephews, Eugene Yourich and his wife Patricia (Dolan) of Uniontown and their children Bryan and Chrissy, David Yourich of Monarch, and Eric Zerecheck and his wife Lora (Maiers) of Connellsville and their son Ian.
Also surviving is her special friend and cousin, Sister Jolenta Sredinsky, Sisters of the Holy Spirit, Pittsburgh.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME 418 Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville when Prayers of Transfer will be held.
The Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Connellsville with Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as Celebrant.
Committal will follow in the Holy Trinity R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville.
Your personal written memories and tributes are welcome and encouraged at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com
