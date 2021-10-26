Uniontown
Clara M. Hostetler Anderson, 97, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021. She was born February 13, 1924, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Zelda Mae McCloy Hostetler.
She was the beloved wife of the late Clifford S. Anderson; mother of Colleen David of Webster Springs, W.Va., and Mark Anderson of Uniontown; grandmother of Cierra, Olivia and Mariah Payne.
In addition to her parents and husband, Clara was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.
Clara was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Burial will be at Lafayette Memorial Park Brier Hill, where a committal service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 28.
Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and messages are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.