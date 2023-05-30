Georges Township
Clara May Layhue Palmer, 75, of Georges Township, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
She was born March 24, 1948, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph and Helen Layhue; daughter, Helen Marie; and sister-in-law, Sharon Layhue.
Surviving are two sons, John "Pork" Palmer and wife Susan, and James "Jimmy" Palmer and wife Danielle; grandchildren, Johnny, Shane, Jimmy, David and Zach; brother, Bill Layhue; sister, Darla Powell and husband Rick; several nieces and nephews; and very close friend, Brenda.
Clara May was employed at Sweet Peas in Fairchance for many years until her retirement.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, and until the 10 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, May 31, with Pastor Ken Walls officiating, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairchance Senior Center in the Bank, 67 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
