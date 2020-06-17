Brownsville
Clara Pugliesi Crissinger, 71, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on the evening of Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Clara was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Pugliesi and mother Margaret Regal Pugliesi.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard "Bud" Crissinger; three children, Lisa Pugliesi-Novotny, Michael Pugliesi, Augie Malekovich III; daughter-in-law Crystal Malekovich; and stepson Leonard Crissinger.
She was known to her seven grandchildren as Grammy: Milena and Taylor Novotny, Ethan Pugliesi, AJ, Brady and Cameron Malekovich, Paige Miske and her fianc Ryan Murphy; and great-grandchildren Brynnleigh and Kensley Murphy. She also leaves behind her son Augie's Aunt Cathy and Uncle Scott Campbell and Aunt Lillian Ambrose. She was loved by her family and adored her grandchildren.
Funeral services are private for her immediate family and are under the direction of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
