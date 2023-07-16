Lemont Furnace
Clarence A. Pierce, 75, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born to the late Clarence and Betty Jane Lidey Pierce November 27, 1947, in West Leisenring.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Elsie.
For 56 years, he was a beloved husband to Marcie Gilbert Pierce, whom he adored.
He had a strong work ethic throughout the entirety of his life as a welder for Fruehauf Corporation, a retired coal miner, steelworker, and member of the United Mine Workers of America. After retirement, he proudly enjoyed his job as a bus driver.
He was a man of unwavering faith as a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and a man proudly devoted to his family.
He is survived by his children, Matthew (Kelly) Pierce of Smock, Michelle (Richard) Mehall of Hopwood, James (Michelle) Pierce and Kimberly (David) Rusko, both of Uniontown, and Christopher (Missy) Pierce of Lemont Furnace; his grandchildren, Kallista, Nicholle, Bethany, Maria, Tiffany, Breanna, Davie, Jimmy, Hannah, Richie, Holly, Ryan, Mia, Madison and Jaylynn; and seven great- grandchildren; his brother, Harold Pierce; and his loyal dog and companion, Lola, whom he enjoyed walking everyday.
He was a passionate outdoorsman with a love for hunting and fishing. He had a love for sports, having coached Little League baseball and running marathons earlier in his life, and later being the proud fan of his 15 grandchildren in their activities. He also enjoyed swimming at the YMCA. With the kindest heart, he always wanted to help others, as he helped care for his grandson Davie, whom he enjoyed watching sports games with and spending time together.
Viewing from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 17, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be in St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
