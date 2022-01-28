Clarence Bower

Brownsville
Clarence "Harvey" Bower, 83, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in his residence, with his loving family by his side. He was born July 22, 1938, in Brownsville, a son of Walter Sr. and Daisy Flick Bower.
In addition to his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Liz" Sinclair Bower; daughter, Lora Bower Stogran; brother, Walter Bower Jr.; and sisters, Rebecca Nale and Naomi Dorton.
Harvey was a police officer in Brownsville for many years and retired at the rank of lieutenant. He was a fun-loving guy who enjoyed his family and will be sadly missed.
He is survived by a granddaughter, Ashley Shoaf of Illinois; great-granddaughter, Cole Shoaf; sisters, Virginia Levine and Lorene "Rene" Pigott, both of Brownsville; son-in-law, Richard Stogran of Rowes Run; and many special nieces and nephews.
Harvey's family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m., the hour of his funeral service, Friday, January 28, with Pastors Jason Woods and Bruce Theakston officiating, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Interment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
