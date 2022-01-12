Clarence Brangard III

Clarence “Budlite” Brangard III passed at the young age of 34 on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
He was born on June 10, 1987 at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Anchorage, Alaska, and dreamed of visiting there as an adult.
He loved to help people and was currently helping to take care of his grandmother. He had a heart of gold and a brilliant mind. His smile touched your heart and warmed your soul. He was taken too soon and will be missed by many.
He is the son of Clarence and Tammi Brangard Jr.; the brother of Rachel and Lexi Brangard, Iris Poskey, Arissa Lowry and Isaac Brangard; the grandson of Berlena Smith and Rosalie Springer; the uncle of Serenity Taucher and Lili’ona Brangard; and the nephew of Billy Springer, Ruth Johnston, Melinda and Frank Dutkewycz, Tammy and Joe Lehman, Tina and Bob Powell, Robin Bendishaw, Georgia and Jim House, and Robert and Ashley Brancato. And he had many, many cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, William “Bill” Springer, Clarence Brangard Sr.; and his aunt, Diane Brangard.
A memorial will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD.
Masks Are Mandatory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.