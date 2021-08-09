Brownsville
Clarence David "Dave" Childs, 72, of Brownsville, formerly of Monessen, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, in his residence, surrounded by his family. Dave was born November 2, 1948, in Brownsville, a son of the late Clarence "Snag" and Mildred Sully Childs.
He was a Vietnam Army veteran. He was a produce manager for Bartolotta's Shop N Save in Monessen and a truck driver for Matt Canestrale Trucking. He enjoyed duck pin bowling and was a member of many clubs in the Monessen area.
Besides his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Damian Childs.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol; three sons, David E. (Deborah) Childs, Matthew J. Childs and Brian L. (Daria) Childs; grandchildren Matthew Childs, Gaven Childs, Leah Childs, Eric James Childs, Austin Childs, Ryland Wasak and Dominica Childs; sister Lynne Rankin; brother Terry (Cheryl) Childs; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, and from 12 to 4 p.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, August 11, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.