Connellsville
Clarence Demerit Rohm, 95, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Hillside Manor, Uniontown.
He was born November 25, 1925 Gary, W.Va., a son of the late Albert and Annetta Blair Rohm.
Clarence was a graduate of Dunbar Township High School in the Class of 1948. He proudly served his Country during WWII in the United States Army. He was employed for many years as a union carpenter until his retirement.
Clarence was active with the Vanderbilt United Methodist Church and the East Liberty Presbyterian Church, Vanderbilt for many years, where he served as a deacon.
Clarence is survived by his children, Barry Rohm and wife Shirley of Greensburg, Kimberly Mejer and husband Michael of Tacoma, Wash., Kevin Rohm and wife Carolyn of Uniontown, and Bobbi and Jason Rohm of South Connellsville; grandchildren, Michelle Haley of Pittsburgh, Barry Lee Rohm of Sterling, Va., and Michael Rohm of Delmont, Gary Keller of Ft. Wayne, Ind., Emily and Bailey Rohm of Uniontown and Griffin, Gabriel, and Ella Rohm of South Connellsville; great-grandchildren, Kate Ezar and Faith Haley of Pittsburgh, Caroline, Benjamin and Vivian Rohm of Sterling, Va., Landon and Grace Rohm of Delmont, and Jackson, Makena, and Mickinley Keller of Ft. Wayne, Ind.
In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret McGill Rohm; and his son, Mark Rohm.
Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC. 418 North Pittsburgh Street Connellsville, PA 15425
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday with Rev. Marvin Watson officiating and full Military Rites that will be held with the VFW Post 21 and the American Legion Posts 301 and 762.
Interment will follow at Dickerson Run-Union Cemetery.
In following with Covid-19 mandates masks are mandatory to be always worn in the funeral home and at the cemetery and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.