formerly of Perryopolis
Clarence E. Allshouse Jr., 70, of Yuma, Ariz., passed Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Clarence was born August 13, 1950, in Butler, a son of the late Clarence E. Allshouse Sr. and the late Arlene J. Allshouse-McCracken.
He retired in January, 2018 from Pilkington Construction Co. as an estimator.
He attended Mary Fuller Frazier Memorial High School, Class of 1968, in Perryopolis.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends, along with watching Nascar and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Laura; and his three children, Ryan, Regina and Roger. Also surviving is his (baby) sister, Kimberly (Alan) Demski of Claysville; and his two nieces, Kristen Demski and Chelsea Demski, whom he cherished; along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph F. Allshouse.
Services are entrusted to the SUNSET VISTA FUNERAL HOME, Yuma, at the privacy of the family.
