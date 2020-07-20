Fairchance
Clarence E. "Bud" Anderson, 88, of Fairchance, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Hillside Manor, Uniontown.
He was born, January 5, 1932, a son of the late Robert and Ida Marks Anderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Elsie Anderson; granddaughter Kimberly Price; great-grandson Christian Lewis; sister and brothers-in-law, June Lilley, Harry Lilley, Henry Cunningham and Bill Schanck.
Bud is survived by his wife, Naomi Ozanich Anderson; children, Diane Price, Terry Anderson, Dale (Kellie) Anderson and Sharon Sue Lewis; step-children, Susan (Rob) Moore, Jeanne Langley (Tom Ritenour), Lisa (Rick) Janesko and Lana Jo (Roger) Groover; seven grandchildren; eight step- grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Fern Cunningham, Norma Schanck, Ed (Peggy) Anderson, Randy (Ellen) Anderson; nieces and nephews.
Clarence was a veteran of the Korean War and worked for 43 years at Clairton Steel Mills before his retirement.
Visitation and service are private for the family. Arrangements are in the care of DEAN C WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 W Church Street, Fairchance, Pa 15436.
