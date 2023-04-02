Uniontown
Clarence Ellsworth Oliver, 88, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, in his home.
Clarence was born July 31, 1934, in Deep Valley, a son of John J. and Margaret Ann Hartley Oliver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Brayn, Goff, Harold, Elmer, Dail and James McCoy.
Clarence Oliver grew up in Deep Valley. He later moved to Washington County and stayed there for a few years. He then moved to Uniontown, his forever home.
Clarence had various jobs. His favorite was meat cutting. He retired in 2020.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 51 and the Sons of Italy of Uniontown.
Clarence is survived by his sister, Gladys Kaposy of Avella; three daughters; and his grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the American Legion Post 51, 508 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Interment is private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.