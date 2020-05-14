Fairchance
Clarence "Sonny" Eugene Matlick, 86, of Fairchance, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
He was born May 28, 1933, in Farmington, a son of John Matlick and Gertrude Smithberger Matlick.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers Charles "Chaugie" Matlick and James "Jim" W. Matlick Sr.; and his wife of 62 years, Illa Rebecca McNatt Matlick.
Surviving are his children, Audrey (Bernard) Veschio of Hopwood, Elvis (Cindy) Matlick of Uniontown, Shirley (John) Korsh of Haydentown, Penny Matlick of Norwich, Ohio, and Bobbi Jo (Greg) Hice of Fairchance; grandchildren Elvis Matlick Jr., Susie Matlick Amicone (Lew), Bernard "BJ" Veshio (Pam), Rachel Matlick, Justin Lowe and fiance Lindsay, Joanna Korsh and fianc Geno, Darcey Korsh Eisenbeil (Andrew), Kristen Chipps Wilson (Deric), Christopher "CJ" Lytle (Lauren), William Chipps, Hannah Lytle and Ariah Hice; great-grandchildren Nathan Roby, Lily Roby, Emma Roby, Madison Veschio, Beckett Lowe, Holden Lowe, Wyatt Wilson, Logan Veschio, Dean Matlick and Knox Wilson; his sister Erma Jean Matlick Miller (Glenn) of Haydentown; sister-in-law Beverly McDaniel Matlick of Dunbar; nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
Sonny was devoted to family, loved people, especially kids, and that always reflected in his smile. He was a very hard worker, loved playing cards and loved music, especially polkas.
Sonny was a U.S. Army Korean Conflict Veteran.
He was a member of Alfred Wilson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7219 in Fairchance, Rip Snortin Rip Riders, lifetime member of Operating Engineers Local 66, lifetime member of the Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club, and was a past member of the Haydentown Volunteer Fire Department Fire Police.
He was employed over the years with Mashuda Corporation, PennDOT, Solomon and Teslovich, Alfred L. Wilson Elementary Crossing Guard, Fairchance Boro and Shining Sonny's Detailing.
Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 15, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. A private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
A special thank you is extended to Amedisys Hospice Uniontown, Uniontown Health and Rehabilitation Center and Laurel Ridge Center for all of the care given to Dad.
