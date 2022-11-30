Clarence 'Jim' Frederick Robinson Jr., left this earth to join his beloved wife, Virginia, in eternal rest on Friday, November 25, 2022.
Jim was one of two children born to Clarence "Bill" Frederick and Kathryn Conn Robinson on May 8, 1923, in Smithfield.
Jim graduated from Georges Township High School and attended the The Pennsylvania State University until he enlisted in the United States Air Corps.
On September 30, 1944, he married the love of his life, Virginia Elizabeth Romesburg, in Montgomery, Alabama. They were married for 76 years at the time of her passing.
Jim was assigned to Craig Field in Selma, Alabama, as a Lieutenant with the United States Air Corps. Together they moved within the United States, Panama and Canada through assignments with the US Air Force, to which Jim had transferred when the branch was formed in 1947.
During his 22 years of service to the United States Air Force, he was an accomplished pilot. He flew state-of-the-art military aircraft in World War II and the Korean War. Jim trained in a Stearman bi-plane and he flew the P-40 and P-47 fighter planes. He then transitioned to fighter jets and flew the F-86, F-104 and other fighter aircraft. He was hand-selected to participate in the 1958 World Wide William Tell Weapons Meet, later known as Top Gun, at which his team placed first in the competition.
In 1965 they returned to Fayette County to settle on the family farm. Jim began to raise cattle and became well-known for the quality of his Angus breed. An "All Around Good Guy," Jim enjoyed visiting with his friends and was not hesitant to lend a hand when he saw that it was needed. Jim enjoyed music and played trumpet in the Penn State Blue Band. He served the community in holding positions on the Albert Gallatin School board, Fayette County Career and Technical Institute (CTI/VOTECH), the Fayette County Cattlemen's Association, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and Mountain Water Association among others. He was a life-long devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He enjoyed the life he and Virginia built on the farm and always looked forward to adventures with his grandchildren when they came to visit, particularly during extended stays every summer. The memories his grandchildren keep of those times are countless and treasured.
Above all, he held an everlasting love and devotion for his wife, Virginia. Together they rest in eternal love.
Jim is survived by his sons, Thomas and Peter (Patty) Robinson, and daughter, Jamie, all of Smithfield; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Michael) Schneider of Eighty Four, Michael Robinson of Greenville, South Carolina and James (Sara) Robinson of North Canton, Ohio; step-granddaughter, Laura (Glenn) Smith of Smithfield; great-grandchildren: Alexander, Liam and Karina Schneider, Adelyn and Aiden Robinson; step-great-grandchildren, Grayson, Caroline, Ryan and Rhys Smith. Clarence is also survived by his brother, Edward A. "Skip" Robinson of Mesa, Arizona and Normalville.
The family extends gratitude to Amedisys Home Care and are thankful to Twin Oaks Home Care for their special care, allowing Jim to live in the comfort of his home.
Jim's family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the GOLDSBORO FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, where his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, with Pastor Bob Miller, officiating. Full Military Rights and Honors will be accorded by the General George C. Marshall AMVETS POST 103 of Hopwood. Interment is private.
Memorial contributions can be made to Woodbridge Union Community Church, 849 Gans Woodbridge Road, Smithfield, Pa 15478.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
