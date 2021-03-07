Uniontown
Clarence James Cole, 86, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 4, 2021, in his home, with loving family by his side.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 7, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, March 8, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Roland Maust officiating. Private interment for the immediate family only will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. A Masonic funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home
