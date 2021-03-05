Uniontown
Clarence James Cole, 86, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 4, 2021, in his home, with loving family by his side. He was born July 9, 1934, in Coolspring.
Preceding him in death were his parents, James Clarence Cole and Bertha Jane Miller Cole; two sisters, Judy Cole and Doris Kurosky; and five brothers, Bob, Fred, Raymond, Paul and Tom Cole.
Clarence was a member of the Uniontown Grace Brethren Church, worked for many years at the Hibbs Awning Company and retired as a coal miner at the Clyde Mine.
He was a member of Fayette Lodge No. 228 Free & Accepted Masons, Lodge of Perfection, Uniontown, 32 Degree Valley of Pittsburgh Scottish Rite and a lifetime member of the Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club. Clarence loved hunting and fishing, but his greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed greatly until they meet again.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Delores A. Rosner Cole; five children, Carol Wheeler and husband Barry of Greensburg, Sharon Swentosky Cole, Lois Anderson and husband Tim, James A. Cole and wife Sheila, and William Dale Cole, all of Uniontown; six grandchildren, Anthony "AJ", Ashley, Erin, Evan, Hunter and Jordan; five great-grandchildren, Anthony, Penny, Nora, Declan and Olivia; a brother, Louis "Duck" Cole and wife Irene of Coolspring; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Pete the dog.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 7, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, March 8, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Roland Maust officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. A Masonic funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.