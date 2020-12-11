Uniontown
Clarence L. “Jack” Davis, 88, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Monday evening, December 7, 2020, at Mount St. Macrina, Uniontown.
He was born July 18, 1932, in Uniontown, a son of the late Clarence L. and Hazel C. Shoaf Davis Sr.
Jack was a faithful, longtime member of Walnut Hill United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee and the former Sunday school superintendent as well as a lay leader. He was a retired steel pourer for U.S. Steel Homestead Works with numerous years of service. Jack was a proud veteran of the Armed Forces serving with the U.S. Army, 1821 Medical Co. 18th Infantry Regiment during the Korean War in Germany and attained the rank of staff sargeant. Jack was also a member of Fairchance Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. Jack was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. He was a member of the German Grange and loved to square dance. Jack was proud of his green thumb and his love of gardening. In his spare time, Jack loved to play cards with friends and family.
Jack is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him; his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Shirley L. Gadd Davis, whom he married September 12, 1957; his three loving children, Wendy L. Rosner and husband Mark of Uniontown, Mark N. Davis and Karen Griffin of Masontown, Mindy B. Jones and husband Phillip of Uniontown; his grandchildren, Jason Rosner, Rebecca Rosner Feltes, Tyler Jones, Jessica Jones, Drew Davis; his great-grandchildren, Bailey, Trent, Trey, Myles and Colt Jones, Kaden and Kensie Rosner; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Jean Lorance, Harry Nixon Davis, Bessie Ruth Riblett, Thomas E. Davis and Robert S. Davis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Walnut Hill United Methodist Church, 132 Collier Road, Uniontown, PA 15401. FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 417 Pittsburgh Street, Scottdale, has been entrusted with Jack’s funeral arrangements.
