Clarence L. "Jack" Davis, 88, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Monday evening, December 7, 2020, at Mount St. Macrina, Uniontown.
Jack's family and friends are cordially invited from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, December 10, in the Walnut Hill United Methodist Church, Uniontown, followed by a private funeral service at 2 p.m. in the church, with his Pastor, Arnold Husk, officiating.
Full military honors will be accorded at the church by the Fairchance Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.
Interment will follow in the Walnut Hill Church Cemetery, Uniontown.
In complying with the CDC, a mask is required to enter the church and we ask that you please use social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Walnut Hill United Methodist Church, 132 Collier Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 417 Pittsburgh Street, Scottdale, has been entrusted with Jack's funeral arrangements.
