Clarence Tomlin

Brownsville
Clarence "Ed" Tomlin, 78, of Brownsville, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.
He was born October 19, 1941, in Minden, W.Va., to the late James and Alice Brubaker Tomlin.
Ed was a member of the Blainsburg Bible Church and a member of the Brownsville Sportsman Club.
Ed is survived by his wife, Phyllis Jordan Tomlin; two daughters, Brenda Telegraphis and husband John, Barbara Henderson and husband Tony; stepson, Timothy Jordan; three grandchildren, Edward Griest, Mariah Anderson and Tiffany Jordan; two great-grandsons, Felix Fisher and Jackson Griest; brothers, James Tomlin and Larry Tomlin; sister, Lois Minnick.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., the hour of service with Pastor Frank Menhart officiating, on Thursday. Entombment in Lafayette Memorial Park. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
