Clarence Yauger

Lemont Furnace
Clarence "Jack" Yauger, 80, of Lemont Furnace, passed away December 12, 2020. He was born August 20, 1940, a son of the late Charles T. and Ethel Bruce Yauger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dale Yauger; brothers, Charles T. Yauger, James Yauger, Robert Yauger; and a sister, Cil Skelton.
He is survived by his wife, Mabel Richey Yauger, with whom he had been married to for 61 years; children, Debbie and Terry Woodruff of Ponca City, Okla., Charles Yauger of Lemont, Michael and Deb Yauger of Lemont, Rich and Carol Yauger of Elkhart, Ind. and Kim Yauger of Coolspring. Also surviving are grandchildren, Dale Yauger Jr. and his fiance April, Kandi and Travis Hager, Misty and Jeremy Gibson, Chad Yauger, Mikey Yauger, Jesse Yauger, Ashley Yauger and fiance Josh, Rostin Townley and wife Madyson, Ezra and Mercy, Torah and Judah Yauger; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hager, Easton Hager, Knox Yauger, and Rosie Yauger, Cade Townley; special cousins, Bernard and Margie Daugherty. Also surviving are siblings, Minnie Schoyer of Lemont, Ethel Custer of Hopwood and Connie Condreay (Fred) of Kansas; brother-in-law, Eddie and Bonnie Richey of North Carolina.
He was a member of Grace Brethren Church. He was the president of the Ambassador Class and was on the usher committee. He was devoted to his loving wife, Mabel, of 61 years. He was an avid deer hunter, he had a love for his Jeep Wranglers and had a strong faith and love for his Lord. He was known for his famous beef jerky, his love for gardening and canning and his cats Smokey and Molly.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, in the Grace Brethren Church on Grace Lane in Uniontown, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of the service, Wednesday, December 16, at the church, with Pastor Roland Maust officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be in affect during all visitations and service hours. The family asks that in order to enter the building you must have a mask on.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Brethren Church in Uniontown. Arrangements by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralome.com
