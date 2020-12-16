Lemont Furnace
Clarence “Jack” Yauger, 80, of Lemont Furnace, passed away December 12, 2020. He was born August 20, 1940, a son of the late Charles T. and Ethel Bruce Yauger.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, in the Grace Brethren Church on Grace Lane in Uniontown, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of the service, Wednesday, December 16, at the church, with Pastor Roland Maust officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be in affect during all visitations and service hours. The family asks that in order to enter the building you must have a mask on.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Brethren Church in Uniontown. Arrangements by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
