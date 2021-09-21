Uniontown
Claretta Tate Angell, 94, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at her residence Thursday September 16, 2021. She was born January 12, 1927 in Haydentown.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Uniontown, PA. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
