Uniontown
Claretta Tate Angell, 94, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at her residence Thursday September 16, 2021. She was born January 12, 1927 in Haydentown.
Preceding her in death were her parents; Edward Tate and Clara Chipps Tate, a daughter; Phyllis Lewis, son-in-law; Martin James Lewis and six siblings; Annabelle Tate, Leona Kern, Charles Tate, Virginia Braddee, Marshall Tate and Robert Tate.
Claretta had been an Administrative Assistant with the Baltimore Life Insurance Company and was a member of the Cherry Tree Christian Missionary Alliance Church. When she resided at her home she enjoyed gardening and when she later moved to her apartment she replaced her love of gardening with the challenge of crossword puzzles. Claretta was a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are two children; Joseph Angell, III, of Uniontown and Lynda Healey (Daniel), of Leesburg, VA, three grandchildren; James Lewis (Hannah) of Pittsburgh, Jason Healey of Leesburg, VA and Joseph Healey of Florida, four great-grandchildren; a brother, William Tate of Highhouse, and a sister, Lucy Evans of Arizona.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the Shell Funeral Home, Inc. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Uniontown, PA. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.