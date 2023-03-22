Clarinda Rose Erminio Tokish

Uniontown
On Sunday, March 19, 2023, Clarinda Rose "Keena" Erminio Tokish, a beloved mom, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully in Uniontown Hospital. She was 93 years old.
Friends and family will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, and until the 9:30 a.m. prayer service in the Funeral Home Chapel Thursday, March 23. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Fr. Marlon Pates as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.