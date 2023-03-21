Clarinda Rose Erminio Tokish

Uniontown
On Sunday, March 19, 2023, Clarinda Rose “Keena” Erminio Tokish, a beloved mom, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully in Uniontown Hospital. She was 93 years old. Born February 19, 1930, in Leckrone, she was a daughter of the late Emilio Erminio and Angela Patrucci Erminio.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony F. Tokish; brother, Chauncy Erminio; and sister, Malfada Erminio Cuteri.
She leaves behind her son, Tony Tokish; daughter, Lisa Tokish Adamovich and son-in-law, James “Ado” Adamovich; granddaughters, Mallory Adamovich Daniloski and husband John Daniloski, and Jenna Adamovich Maloy and husband Michael Maloy. She was very proud of her great-granddaughters, Quinn and Piper Daniloski and future great- grandson, baby boy Maloy. She also leaves behind many special friends, especially Sandy Ross and Doreen Bugai. She will be greatly missed by many nephews, nieces and cousins. Keena loved animals. Her granddogs, Jovi, Tito, Poppy and Bruno will miss the table scraps she lovingly fed them.
Keena was a 1948 graduate of German Township High School.
After high school, Keena was employed by Leckrone Coal and Coke and Mt. Sterling Fuel, owned by her father. Kenna was also previously employed by the Fayette County Courthouse Controller’s Office, Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, and was a proud office assistant of Congressmen Mascara and Murphy.
After working for both Congressmen, Keena started her own business, CT Services. CT Services allowed Keena to do what she loved most - helping people in her community. She was always incredibly proud of her work and worked until her 93rd year of life.
Keena was a member of UMWA (United Mine Workers of America), Italian Ladies Circle of Masontown, American Legion Auxiliary, and was a Democratic committee member for many years.
Keena was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church of Leckrone and always cherished the fond memories of the beautiful parish, especially the yearly bizarre dancing to polka music throughout the night.
Keena loved Sundays. Throughout the year Sundays were always filled with love in Keena’s home. Summer Sundays she enjoyed sitting by the pool, laughing, and enjoying delicious food with her Leckrone Country Club friends and family. Fall Sundays were enjoyed by talking football and cheering on her favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Winter Sundays, she served her famous veal parmesan and homemade spaghetti sauce to her loving family and anyone who wanted to join - Sunday Dinners always had an open invitation. On Spring Sundays (especially during tax season), she would sneak over to her office to dive into the work she loved.
Keena was the matriarch of her family and community. She loved socializing and dancing. Keena’s generosity and love touched so many people. She was very proud of her Italian- American heritage and especially proud of her family.
Keena’s family would like to thank the staff at Uniontown Hospital for their amazing care, especially nurses Brian, Chris, Dana and Terry. The family would also like to thank Sara Mesler, Amanda DeGusipe, and Amedisys Hospice services for the exceptional comfort and support given to Keena during her hospital stay.
Friends and family will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, and until the 9:30 a.m. prayer service in the Funeral Home Chapel Thursday, March 23. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Fr. Marlon Pates as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Leckrone.
