Smithfield
Clark David Zelmore, of Warren, N.J., passed away peacefully at Morristown Memorial Hospital Monday, March 30, 2020, at the age of 91, of a "broken heart."
He was born August 9, 1928, in Smithfield, to Florence Lavina Swaney and August Zelmore.
Clark was the oldest of four siblings and lost his father when he was a teenager. After his father's death, Clark sacrificed for his family and worked full time as a laborer in the Gilmore Coke Company, Fayette, putting his schooling on hold. When he turned almost 18, he made the decision to enlist in the Army to serve his country during the end of World War II, from 1946-1950. He served his four years and was honorably discharged as a corporal.
While he was in the Army, he was stationed at Camp Kilmer and Fort Dix, but was deployed for some time to the Philippines. While driving a bus to dances at Camp Kilmer, we would meet his future wife, Kay. They dated a while before they married in 1956 and moved to McKeesport.
When the coal mines closed, Clark and Kay returned to New Jersey and Clark took a temporary job at Ciba Pharmaceutical in Summit, as an animal caretaker, which turned into a full- time job due to his work ethic. After many years there he switched to Schering-Plough as its animal caretaker and retired in October of 1990.
Clark and Kay started their family in New Jersey with the birth of Carol, then twin boys William and David and then Gary. They moved to Reinman Road in Warren, N.J., in April of 1960.
Clark provided for his family by working three jobs concurrently for much of the time: he was at Ciba or Schering, was an owner-operator truck driver, and worked at ShopRite in Stirling, working from his 70's and finished at age 85.
Clark was a sweet man of few words and had a sense of humor.
The children fondly remember their Dad enjoying cooking and grilling and loved holiday meals with and for the family. Memories include special dinner menus for each of their birthdays; he made the best homemade potato chips and strawberry shortcake with biscuits. He also enjoyed camping. Each summer they took the family camping to many state parks to see the country he was so proud of.
He helped those less fortunate when he could, that included taking in his youngest brother to live with them when he needed a place. Clark was a great, humble man and he will be missed.
The children were blessed to have him so long. Clark and Kay lived their life with love.
He was predeceased by Katherine, his devoted wife of 63 years.
Surviving are daughter Carol Reinecker and her husband, Erich of Wilmington, Del., William of Bridgewater, David of Warren and Gary of Warren; as well as two grandchildren, Stacey Zelmore and Michael Zelmore.
He was also predeceased by his parents; his sister, Yvonne Jordan; brothers Albert Lee and Arthur August Zelmore, and his sisters- and brothers-in-law, Fred J. and Mary Thompson, and Theodore and Margaret Shephard.
A private viewing was held Thursday, April 2, at Higgins Funeral Home in Watchung, N.J.
Private family visitation and funeral service will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, in DEAN WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Private family burial with military honors will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.