Uniontown
Clark H. Bryant, 78, of Guys Mills, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Meadville Medical Center.
Clark was born November 12, 1941, in Uniontown, a son of the late Clark H. and Ruth Bryant Sr.
He was a loving partner to Mary Lee Brooks for more than 40 years; she survives.
He was an active member of New Richmond United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir.
After 45 years employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Clark retired in 2010 as director of Northwest Staff Development. He was a 1964 graduate of Waynesburg College and a graduate of Uniontown High School.
For six years, Clark served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Clark enjoyed many God-given gifts. Whether singing with his a capella octet, woodworking, drawing, painting or creating art by painting on wood, Clark brought much joy to those around him. He enjoyed his automobiles as well as tinkering with them.
Clark had a helping heart. He was active in "Make a Difference Day" and delighted in giving back to others. He was a good neighbor to everyone and anyone in need. His kind and generous spirit remained humble, never seeking recognition. He will be sadly missed.
In addition to his long time companion, Mary Lee Brooks of Guys Mills, Clark is survived by her children, Jeff Brooks (companion Lori Connick) of Venango, Tamatha Twiford of Saegertown; and their children, Melanie and Hillary Twiford, Tyler, Payton and Porter Brooks. They considered Clark to be their father and grandfather. He is further survived by two sisters, Ruth Peeler of California, Kathleen Goldsmith (Ken) of Greensburg; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Clark was preceded in death by two brothers, William W. Bryant and Calvin K. Bryant; and a son-in-law, John Twiford.
While following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, in STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 330 Broad Street, Saegertown.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, in New Richmond United Methodist Church, 29776 Route 77, Guys Mills, with Pastor Harry Zurasky officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Clark's memory to New Richmond United Methodist Church, 29776 Highway 77, Guys Mills, PA 16327, or United Way of Western Crawford County, Attn: MADD, 415 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA 16335.
Share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com.
