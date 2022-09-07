Powhatan, Va.
Claude C. Elder, 84, of Powhatan, Va., formerly of Beaver County, went to be with the Lord, Monday, August 15, 2022.
Claude graduated from North Union Twp. High School in Uniontown, in 1957.
He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Signal Corps from January 1958 to January 1961. He was stationed at Camp Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, a missile base with the Southern European Task Force. His job was in the communications and telephone installation and repair. He also served at Camp Irwin, in Barstow, Calif. After discharge from the Army, he graduated from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. He worked at Reading Aviation in Reading, Pa. Claude also had 34 years of service at U.S. Airways as an Aircraft Mechanic for Hangers 3 and 4.
He spent many years teaching Junior Church and working with the Royal Rangers, a Christian camping group. Claude was an avid camper, hunter, fisherman, and hiker.
He is survived by his wife, of what would have been 61 years on August 19th, Flora Ruth Stickle Elder; children, Claude Ross Elder, David Scott Elder (Linda) and Maria Elder Agosto (Javier); grandchildren, David, Jessica, Joshua, Austin, Elizabeth, Lindsay, Yariel and Yeremi; great-grandchildren, Thor, Ayla, Olivia, Lily, Atlas, A’mia and Alayna; brother, Marvin Elder, of Fla.; brother-in-law, Ross Presley Stickle (Charlotte), of Uniontown.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon), Saturday, at Passion Community Church Powhatan, Va. Campus, where services will be held at noon. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
