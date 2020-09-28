Vanderbilt
Claude Daniel Rhome, 53, of Vanderbilt, and formerly of the Dilliner, area, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.
Born in Morgantown on Jan. 22, 1967, he was a son of the late Minnie Rhome Greenwood. A 1984 graduate of Mapletown High School, he honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1984 to 1988.
Surviving are his children, Robert "Little Danny" Rhome, Fford Rhome, Denzel Rhome and Thomas James "Jimmy" Rhome and Izzy Rhome; three grandchildren, Katie, Elijah and Kol; and a step-sister, Beth Sanders.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Dottie Rhome in 2014 and his second wife, Annie Rhome in January of 2020.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29th, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. CDC recommendations are being observed in the funeral home. Interment, with Military Honors, will be held at a later date in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to the family at 501 Morgantown St., Point Marion, PA 15474.
