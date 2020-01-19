Georges Township
Claude Edward Jordan Sr., 78, of Georges Township, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Smithfield October 12, 1941, a son of Claude Phillip and Pearl Miller Jordan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Shona Patterson; sister, Betty Geelen; son-in-law, Keith "Wally" Verbosky; and loving dogs, Sophie and Walter.
Claude is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Bobby Arlene Townsend Jordan; five children, Susan Willison of Uniontown, Dianna Verbosky of Smithfield, Deanna Jerome of Smithfield, Claude Jr. (Mary) of Smithfield, Jacqueline (Craig) Bailey of Plum; 10 grandchildren, J. R. (Brooke) Patterson, Randi Patterson (Lee Gaydos), Keith (Destinee) Verbosky Jr., Eric Verbosky, Gregg (Mindi) Jerome, Andrea (Kevin) Snyder, Claudia Jordan, Miranda Jordan, Bryce (Megan) Rupp, Jordan Rupp (Cullen Masney); nine great-grandchildren; brother, Sonny (Patty) Jordan of Fairchance; special friends, Wayne and Betty Long.
The family would like to give special thanks to Walt Lizza and Denise Campbell.
Claude was an avid hunter, fisherman and most of all gambler. He enjoyed his trips to Canada and Las Vegas. He took pride in his garden and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved listening to music, preferably country, with the love of his life, Arlene.
Claude's family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 19, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 East Church Street, Fairchance, where a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with pastor Michael Lyons, officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, Pa 15401.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.