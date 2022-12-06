Charleroi
Claudia A. Ramsey, 71, of Charleroi, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 1, 2022, at Washington Hospital.
Born in Uniontown on July 27, 1951, Claudia was the daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa Sweda Deskovich.
A graduate of Laurel Highlands High School, in the class of 1969, Claudia continued her education by receiving her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1972. She worked for many years in the Uniontown Hospital until her retirement.
Surviving to cherish her memory: her four sons, Michael Ramsey and Shirley, of Charleroi, Scott C. (Suzie) Ramsey, of Charleroi, James A. (Chrissie) Ramsey, of Burgettstown and Joseph A. (Shannon) Ramsey, of Fallowfield Township; six grandchildren, Jaime Lea Ramsey, Tre Joseph Axton, Lance Everett Ramsey, Logan Scott Ramsey, Joseph Charles Ramsey and Kaycee Cheryl Ramsey; three great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Alayna and Lucas; her brother, Robert J. Deskovich, of Hopwood; two nephews, Robert J. (Marjorie) Deskovich, St. Petersburg, Fla. and Justin Deskovich, Chalk Hill.
Claudia is preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Michael James Ramsey; and a brother, Theodore J. Deskovich.
Arrangements have been entrusted to HOGAN-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 226 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi PA 15022.
Online condolences may be sent to www.hogan-melenyzer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.