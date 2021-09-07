Smithfield
Claudine Ross, 80, of Smithfield, passed away, in her home, with her loving family by her side, Saturday, September 4, 2021.
She was born May 17, 1941, at Francis Mines, Marion County, W.Va.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Samuel Smitley and Elizabeth Hiles Smitley; husbands Earnest Lincoln and Joseph Ross; her son, Paul Martin Brownfield; and brothers and sisters Edgar Smitley, Andrew Smitley, Thomas Smitley, Aretta Jenkins, Dorothy Cummings and Paul Smitley.
Surviving are her children, Dianne and Robert Cummings of Smithfield, Robert and Dora Brownfield of Gans, William and Delonda Brownfield of Smithfield, Roxanne McCourt and Roger Markley of Point Marion, Sallie and Ronald Collins of New Geneva, and Cindy Ross and Kevin Serbak of Eighty Four; daughter-in-law Sharlotte Brownfield of Lake Lynn; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed visits with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with family outings.
Claudine liked camping, gambling, traveling, playing cards and her beloved dog, Abbey Girl.
She was a lifelong medical caregiver through several home care services.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 9. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, September 10, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
A special thank you is extended to Amedisys Hospice Uniontown and Amy Burner Cummings, Mom's Mountain Woman, who cared for her so much.
