Clay D. Dobish Sr., 49, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born September 29, 1970, in N. Olmsted, Ohio, a son of John Dobish and Jessie Chase Dobish.
He was a laborer for Zebley Construction.
Surviving are his children, Clay D Dobish Jr. and girlfriend Andrea Shean, Holly Dobish and boyfriend Mark Crossland, Timothy (Laura) Dobish; grandchildren Brentley and Timothy Jr.; brothers Ted (Toni) Dobish, Jake (Brenda) Dobish; sister Rita McWilliams (Kevin); special friends Dave and Cindy Critchfield; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Services will follow in the Funeral Home at 5 p.m., with Pastor French Jenkins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Clay Dobish Sr. Burial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home.
