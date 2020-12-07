Keisterville
Clemmie Jean Kilgore Walters, 90, of Keisterville, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born June 27, 1930, in Keisterville, a daughter of the late Edgar Franklin and Iva Mae Slatton Kilgore.
Clemmie worked as a nursing assistant for Uniontown Hospital. She enjoyed sewing, quilt making, knitting and being with her family and friends. Clemmie was a member of Keisterville Union Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Elmer Walters; sister Margie Kilgore; brothers George, Carl, Norris, Roland and James Kilgore.
Clemmie is survived by her three children, Linda Fieldson (Charlie Malanosky), Brenda Jean Hatley (Don Hatley) and David Walters (Kimberly Piwowar); grandchildren Tammy Deberry (Kevin), Charles Walters (Tammy); great grandchildren Sara Stall (George), Elizabeth Coburn, Payton Deberry, Charles Walters; great-great-grandson Mason Stall; and brother Ronald Kilgore (Patty).
Services will be private.
Memorial donations in memory of Clemmie can be made to Keisterville Union Church, c/o Marlene Broskey, Keisterville, PA 15449.
Arrangements are in the care of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME. www.dearthfh.com.
