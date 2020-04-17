Pittsburgh
Cleo K. “Boo” McLee, 36, of Pittsburgh, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
Boo was born in Shreveport, La., November 24, 1983, to the late Kevin (Age) McLee and the late Sherry Metcalf.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Elaine Murray; and maternal grandfather Alton Metcalf.
He is survived by a son, Cleo K. McLee Jr. of Uniontown; maternal grandmother Ernestine Metcalf of Rock Island, Ill.; brother Devine McLee of California; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Due to the national COVID-19 restrictions, all visitations and funeral service will private. Arrangements have been entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent to www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.