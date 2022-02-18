Monessen
Clifford A. Bosworth, 66, of Monessen, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, with his family by his side, in UPMC McKeesport Hospital McKeesport.
He was born Saturday August 6, 1955, in Waynesburg, a son of John Paul and Evelyn Craisheff Bosworth.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Leigh-Ann Bosworth.
Clifford was employed by US Steel for 20 plus years as a millwright. He loved his family with all of his heart. He also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and his dogs, Ziggy and Toby.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 33 years, Bonnie Barton Bosworth; son, Paul Maximo and wife Livia; grandsons, Anthony Maximo, Lliam Maximo; brothers, Paul Bosworth and wife Paulette, Matthew Bosworth, Terry Bosworth and wife Crystal; brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, Trudy and Glenn Bastian, Carroll and Eugene Eperjesi, Debbie DiPiazza, Wendy and Clarence Ritchey, Robert and Sandy Barton, and all their families.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 19, in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville.
Interment will be private.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.