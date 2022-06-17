Perryopolis
Clifford Abbott, 67, of Perryopolis, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at his home.
Born December 21, 1954 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Martha E. Hauer Abbott.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 38 years, Mr. Abbott was a truck driver for Lynch Sanitation, Fayette Waste and retired from GRS Trucking.
He was a life member of the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, member of the Western PA Fireman's Association and a former member of the Smock Fire Department.
Cliff enjoyed driving and competing in stock car racing, could always be found working in his yard, or lending a helping hand to neighbors.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Homer Abbott, to whom he would have been married 38 years in September; sister, Darlene Dourlaine of Clairton; two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carol and Russell Fisher of Dawson, Kathy and Larry Pishko of Ruffs Dale; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Sandy Barnhart.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC., with the Pastor, Simeon Hatcher of Perryopolis Baptist Church officiating. Interment will take place in Olive Branch Cemetery.
The Perry Township Volunteer Fire Dept will conduct services at 7 p.m. on Friday evening, in the funeral home. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
