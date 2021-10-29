Connellsville
Clifford Blaine Hughes, 85, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday October 26, 2021 in the Uniontown Hospital.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the hour of service, with the family minister Carl Desmartin officiating. Interment will follow in Stouffer Cemetery.
