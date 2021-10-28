Connellsville
Clifford Blaine Hughes, 85, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday October 26, 2021 in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born August 27, 1936.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Paul William Hughes and Edna Charlotte (Clark) Hughes; his wife, Helen Irene Murray Hughes; son-in-law, John M. Stoots, Jr.; and a brother, Dennis Hughes.
Clifford was a salesman for Laurel Ford and later owned his own car dealership, Clifford Hughes Auto Sales of Connellsville. He loved boating and going to car shows. He had a passion for cars and cowboy boots.
Clifford was a very loving father and grandfather who will be missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are a daughter, Patricia Ann Hughes Stoots; three grandsons: Barry Stoots, Shawn Stoots (Melissa), and Richard Stoots; great-grandson, Payton Stoots; sister, Lois Povlish (Steve) of Farmville, Va.; and two brothers, Calvin Hughes and Rodger Hughes (Debbie), both of Connellsville.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the hour of service, with the family minister Carl Desmartin officiating. Interment will follow in Stouffer Cemetery.
