Farmington
Clifford G. Bowers, 60, of Farmington, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, in WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was born February 28, 1962, in Confluence, to Jerry and Audrey McNair Bowers, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by an uncle, Clifford McNair of Big Timber, Mont.; and numerous cousins.
There will be no funeral service at this time. Interment, with his parents, in Maple Summit Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements by HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Confluence.
