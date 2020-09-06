Masontown
Clifford James Beck, aka "The Mayor," 85, of Masontown, passed away peacefully Friday, September 4, 2020, in his home.
He was born September 29, 1934, in Brownsville, a son of the late Donald A. Beck Sr. and Edna Marks Beck Horne.
Cliff served many years in the U.S. Air Force as a senior cook to the 28th Food Service Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. After retiring from the service, he worked in maintenance at Fort Mason, as a greeter at the John S. Maykuth Jr. Funeral Home and a cook at All Saints School. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Name Society.
He loved cooking, especially for the children at the former All Saints Cafeteria. He enjoyed watching golf, football and talking on the CB as "Red Man."
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie May Whitney Beck; and son Michael J. Beck Sr.; brothers Thomas Horne and William Horne; and sister Beverly.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Loretta Ann (Gary) Serock, Debra Sue (Sam) Swentko, Thomas B. (Cathy) Beck, Roy A. (Beth) Beck, Randall L. (Deb) Beck, Clifford B. Beck and Shawn Patrick (Lori) Beck; grandchildren Gary, Jason, Jamie, Mike, Jessica, April, Stacey, Katrina, TJ, Megan, Jared, Heather and Brandon; great-grandchildren; brother Donald A. Beck; and sisters Patricia and Karen.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 7, and until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, with Father William G. Berkey as celebrant.
Interment at St. Agnes' Cemetery, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
