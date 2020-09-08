Masontown
Clifford James Beck, aka "The Mayor," 85, of Masontown, passed away peacefully Friday, September 4, 2020, in his home.
Friends were received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 7. Visitation continues Tuesday, September 8, until 9:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, with Father William G. Berkey as celebrant.
Interment at St. Agnes' Cemetery, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
