Cadiz, Ohio
Clifford Paul Silbaugh, 59, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his home. He was born November 8, 1962 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William Theodore Silbaugh, Sr. and Elizabeth Irene Dugan Silbaugh; and a daughter, Paula Danielle Gibson.
Clifford was a member of Harrison Hills United Pentecostal Church in Jewett, Ohio, where he served as an usher and greeter. He was a volunteer with Harcatus Food Distribution.
Surviving are his wife, Pam Silbaugh; daughters, Dorinda Criswell (David) of Altoona, and Jennifer Silbaugh of Smithfield; seven grandchildren: Stefani and Caissa Wilson, Samantha and Joshua Stanton, George, Jr. and Danielle Wilson and Emberlynn Snyder; brother, William Silbaugh, Jr. of Fairchance; sisters, Rita Hockman (Larry) of Stafford, Va., and Sara Estepp (Rodney) of Edgewater, Fla.; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, on Tuesday, with Bishop Wheeler A. Estepp officiating. Interment will be private.
