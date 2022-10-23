Markleysburg
Clifton James DeWitt, 67, of Markleysburg, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, in his home. He was born March 24, 1955, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late Frank DeWitt and Mabel Sterling DeWitt.
He is survived by his companion, Loretta Ankrom; two children, Tonya Stimmell of Dubois, and Stacy DeWitt (Lisa) of Blairsville; two grandchildren, Dominique and Autumn; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his two sisters, Barbara Coddington (Chas) of Farmington, and Carolyn Durst of Grantsville, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He retired from Green Acres Contracting and worked for many years as a dairy farmer.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 23, and until the 10 a.m. hour of service, Monday, October 24, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Chuck Teets officiating the service. Interment will follow in Childres Cemetery in Tunnelton, W.Va.
