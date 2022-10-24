Markleysburg
Clifton James DeWitt, 67, of Markleysburg, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, in his home.
Family and friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 23, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Visitation continues until the 10 a.m. hour of service Monday, October 24, with Pastor Chuck Teets officiating the service. Interment will follow in Childres Cemetery in Tunnelton, W.Va.
