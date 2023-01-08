Uniontown
Clinton D. Anderson, 73, departed this earthly life Friday, December 30, 2022, in Peroni Personal Care Home, after a long 3.5-year struggle with lung cancer. Born February 23, 1949, in Uniontown, to the late Laymon H. Anderson and Genevieve Lockette Anderson, Clinton was the youngest of 13 children.
After graduating from South Union High School, Clinton enlisted in the Armed Forces, where he received many service awards including a Purple Heart. In 1992, he was awarded a Carnegie Mellon Hero Medallion from President Bush, Sr. after saving his neighbor from a house fire.
Later in life, he helped numerous minorities and people of color in the community as he served as the Fayette County, PA NAACP as tri-county president.
In 2013, he retired as behavioral health program manager of Fayette County MHHR.
Clinton was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved to garden, and was also extremely socio-politically conscious. We will deeply miss our brother, uncle, (grand) father and dear friend, who always greeted us with his dazzling smile as he imparted his words of wisdom.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Richard Anderson, Laymon Anderson, Jr., James Anderson, William Anderson, Yvonne (Anderson) Lawrence, Genevieve (Anderson) Davis, Betty (Anderson) Fairfax and Phyllis (Anderson) Ramsey.
Clinton is survived by his siblings, Owen Anderson of Uniontown, Lorraine Anderson Tarpley of Uniontown, Marvin Anderson of Landover, Md., and Norman Anderson of Pittsburgh; three daughters, Danielle Tobusto and husband Andre of Uniontown, Renetta Anderson of Uniontown, and Janeen Anderson Houck of Boardman, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jasmine Anderson, Devon Washington and Raina Houck; great-grandson, Tancredi "TJ" William Calabrese, Jr.; and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and close friends.
Friends will be received from 12 to 1 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Tuesday, January 10, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences for the family and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
