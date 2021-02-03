Grindstone
Clinton Robert Frangipani, 64, of Grindstone, died unexpectedly, in his home, Monday, February 1, 2021.
He was born December 2, 1956, in Connellsville.
Surviving are his wife, Deborah; three sons, Clinton (Laura), Brian and Marc; three granddaughters, Lena, Estella and Evelyn; father Vincent Frangipani; mother Sis Frangipani; brother Donald and wife JoAnn; sister Laura and husband John; aunt Robin and husband Phil; and many nieces and nephews.
He loved his family, camping, fishing and hunting.
He was employed for 45 years at Sensus Technologies in Uniontown.
Friends will be received from 10:30 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Saturday, February 6, in St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 6 Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown, with Father Aaron Sandbothe officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
