Cloyde Calvin VanSickle, 85, of Hopwood, was welcomed by Almighty God into His glorious kingdom peacefully Tuesday, April 19 2022, from the ICU of Uniontown Hospital, with his youngest son at his side.
The world became a better place when Cloyde was born October 27, 1936, in Friendsville, Md. He was a son of the late Harry O. and Margaret S. Goss VanSickle.
A 1954 graduate of Uniontown High School, he was always a proud Red Raider and enjoyed class reunions, and still remained close friends with many of his high school classmates.
Cloyde left Friendsville at an early age and moved to Uniontown, with his family. He was employed for 46 years at the Uniontown Herald-Standard Newspapers, Inc., and retired in 1996. He began working for the newspaper in 1949 as a local "paper boy" in the city of Uniontown. He also was a school bus driver for many years for Kalpalko Bus Services of Fairchance, transporting students in the Laurel Highland School District. He also had driven group trips for King Bus Lines of Hopwood. He spent many years of his life working two jobs to support his family, whom he loved dearly.
Cloyde was a former member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Uniontown, as a child, but spent his adult life as a very active leader and member of Brownfield United Methodist Church, Brownfield. Cloyde served as the head trustee of the church for over 30 years, a former member of the choir and administrative council. If there was anything that needed to be done at the church, he was there with tool box in hand and always willing to help to clean, cook or set up for special church events, picnics, weddings and funerals.
The church was his second home and he took pride in the many physical improvements of the building over the years. Cloyde was also the master of the German Grange in 1964. For several years in the mid-1980s, Cloyde drove the bus owned by the Connellsville District (of the United Methodist Church) Parish Ministries transporting youth in the summers to conferences, church camps and weekend retreats throughout Western Pennsylvania as a volunteer.
He was a loving father to his three children: his daughter, who survives, Sarah V. VanSickle of Lake Worth, Fla., his late son, Maxwell C. VanSickle, and his second surviving child, Ray L. VanSickle of Hopwood, with whom he lived. He loved his children unconditionally and was always their "biggest fan."
He was always a hard worker, provided well for his family and supported his children in their hobbies, interests and jobs as well as helping them continue their education beyond high school. There could have never been a better father to his children, than Cloyde VanSickle.
Besides his parents and eldest son, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Harry Daniel VanSickle; infant brother, Marshall D. VanSickle; younger sister, Barbara Ann VanSickle Benedek; brother-in-law, Robert Benedek; sister-in-law, Josie Piszczor VanSickle; cousin, Carole L. VanSickle Darchicourt; and his former wife and mother of his three children, Mrs. Maxine O. Springer VanSickle.
Cloyde is survived by his daughter, and youngest son, as well a younger brother, Irvin E. VanSickle of Chicago, Ill.; nieces, Lee Anne VanSickle of Pittsburgh, Lori B. VanSickle Barr (Dan) of Pittsburgh, Sharon L. Benedek Wise (Craig) of Fort Myers, Fla., Jennifer A. VanSickle Hazucka (Ron) of Chicago, Deborah E. Townsend Spak (John) of Leckrone, Richelle L. Townsend Gillespie (Mike) of McClellandtown; and nephew, Jeffrey A. VanSickle of Naples, Fla. Also surviving are beloved cousins, Gary D. Goss (Pat) of Hickory, N.C., C. Allen VanSickle (Susan) of Grantsville, Md., Michelle E. VanSickle (fiance Duane Folk) of Grantsville, Jill D. VanSickle Bell of Frostburg, Md.; sister-in-law, Ruth E. Springer Townsend (Richard) of McClellandtown, and Carol A. VanSickle of Pittsburgh.
He will be so missed by the aforementioned relatives as well as many others. Lastly, Cloyde is survived by his loyal companion of 16 years, Grandpap Carlos, his flame point Himalayan kitty. The two were inseparable in the house, where Cloyde was, that is where the cat was. They were best friends.
As the Gates of Heaven opened, Almighty God and the angels were awaiting his arrival and prepared to embrace him. He will be greatly missed by so many and the memories he left for his family and countless friends are treasured gifts. His jokes, smile, laugh, devotion to family, friends, jobs and church were without fail and will always be remembered and cherished.
Cloyde could be described by so many people with many wonderful adjectives and titles of his jobs and skills, but most importantly, he will always be remembered as a "Man of his Word" and a "Man of God." Heaven surely gained an angel.
Cloyde enjoyed pitching horseshoes, watching football and baseball, listening to country gospel music, sitting in his rocking chair on his front porch, waving at those passing by, and he most loved and took great pride in taking care of his lawn. He enjoyed riding his John Deere tractor in the warm summer sun, then relaxing on his patio with a cold drink or Klondike Bar and then eventually falling asleep after admiring his very detailed handiwork. Cloyde loved singing hymns in church, but his favorite of all was "Just As I Am." Having been formally trained and well-skilled in the operation, refurbishment and repair of linotypes and hot metal typesetting, Cloyde was the "go-to" man for many years by local hot metal private printers. He was a true perfectionist with any and every task.
It cannot go unmentioned of Cloyde's enjoyment while gathering often at Uniontown Eat'n Park Restaurant with church friends, fellow Herald-Standard Newspaper retirees and Hill Reunion friends. Many thanks to the servers, cooks, managers and hostesses of the restaurant who treated him as family. He loved them all dearly. His surviving family is so grateful for their kindness toward him over the many years. He considered them his friends and he loved them.
Many thanks are also extended to the many healthcare workers of WVU Uniontown Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Bella Healthcare of Uniontown for their kindness and compassion during Cloyde's illness and rehabilitation during the last months of his life. There were so many special and extraordinary surgeons, physicians, social workers, financial directors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, aides, therapists, food preparation workers and custodial workers that his family cannot name them all in fear they would leave a name out. Each and every worker treated Cloyde kindly and with great compassion. His family will be forever grateful.
Final arrangements are entrusted to the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 W. Church Street, Fairchance. Cloyde's wishes were not to have any public, private viewing, or funeral arrangements.
The family requests any donations in Cloyde's memory be sent to and payable to Brownfield United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 17, Brownfield, PA 15416, or sent to and payable to The Beesontown Singers at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 79 West Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401. These two organizations were deeply meaningful for Cloyde, as his place of worship and supporting the local choral arts.
A Tribute Wall is available at deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com and a memorial video is available on YouTube.com at the following link - https://youtu.be/xPghrWjh2m8
