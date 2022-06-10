Lamberton
Clyda Mozie Parnell, 65 of Lamberton, passed away peacefully at home after a brave battlewith cancer.
Clyda was born on January 29, 1957, to the late Ruth E. Glover, then later adopted by her grandparents, the late Deacon Frank Mozie and Clyda Mozie.
She graduated from German Township Senior High School in 1975. Clyda enjoyed life to its fullest with a variety of things such as reading, gardening, cooking “especially greens”, watching cooking shows and attending family gatherings. One of her favorite things was baking cakes.
Clyda was preceded in death by her brother, Jerome Mozie; mother-in-law, Dorothy Parnell; brother-in-law, Richard Parnell; sister-in-law, Yvonne Parnell; and niece, Felicia Parnell.
Clyda leaves, to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Kurt Parnell, who walked alongside her in their daily life and in every battle she so bravely fought. They loved taking walks together and watching professional wrestling.
Surviving family left to celebrate her memory sister, Sharon Bailey; brothers-in-law, Mose Jr., Vincent, Marvin, Bruce, Kelvin, and Michael Parnell; sisters-in-law, Milagros Mozie, Gail, Laura, Charlene, and Rozener Parnell; nieces, Veronica, Victoria, Debra, Kimberly, Marquia, Richelle, Valerie, and Jasmine Parnell; nephews, Mose III, Tucker, Kelvin (KJ) Parnell; and a host of great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her dearly.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, from 9 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Olivia Jones officiating. Private interment in Edenborn Cemetery.
